Faizan Ahmed wins Sindh Snooker Cup

KARACHI: Former champion Faizan Ahmed brushed aside experienced Sultan Mohammad 6-2 to win the Sindh Snooker Cup for the second time in his career here on Sunday. Having won the title in 2015, he ended a long wait of six years to bag honours in the 29th edition of the premier provincial contest. He won the best-of-11 frames duel 65-22, 15-60, 65-22, 51-9, 45-61, 53-15, 59-34, 44-0. Former Pakistan player and runner-up of 2012 national snooker championship, could only win two frames before bowing out. Faizan received a purse of Rs40,000 and winning trophy while Sultan earned Rs20,000 and runner-up trophy from Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Mohammad Shariq Vohra. Abdul Sattar was rewarded Rs5,000 for his highest break feat of 111. Top eight players will be eligible to represent Sindh in the National Championship.














