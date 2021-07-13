POA signs agreement with Alibaba Group for Tokyo Olympics

LAHORE: Daraz (Alibaba Group), Pakistan’s leading e-commerce powerhouse, has announced its Olympic Games partnership to support the National Olympic Team of Pakistan. Through this partnership the organisations aim to support national athletes, who are taking part in the prestigious sporting event, and to uplift and inspire local communities. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan said in a statement on Monday that the collaboration was a milestone and long awaited recognition of national heroes. He congratulated the Daraz (Alibaba Group) Team for taking the initiative to support elite athletes. Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz – Alibaba Group, said the company’s partnership with the Pakistan Olympic Association was a step to show the support to Pakistan’s athletes. He said Daraz had played an important role in uplifting of the communities. “Daraz has always stood to empower the youth of Pakistan and hence, this partnership is a very natural association for us. We are super excited to stand with our national heroes as they represent Pakistan in Tokyo.” POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said: “We appreciate the start of a new beginning. Alibaba is a top partner of the International Olympic Committee and Daraz is looking after the interest of Alibaba Group in Pakistan. We are happy to join hands with the IOC top partner and initiate sponsorship for the Pakistan athletes. This partnership will encourage the national athletes particularly and the Olympic Movement in general to inspire others to come forward too.”













