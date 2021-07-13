Hamid, Hussain sparkle in Royal Palm Golf

LAHORE: The inaugural Royal Palm Crazy Golf Tournament was contested at the Royal Palm Golf Course here on Monday by golfers who normally compete and participate in individual capacity. But in this Crazy Golf Tournament the format required that they compete in pairs and achieve honours through combined effort. And in this golf combat, participating pairs had to play alternate shots with tees, flow of fairways and golf course greens set up in a way that were rather mind boggling and even slightly bewildering. With this perplexing change in game flow, an irksome but effective planning had to put in place and the successful pair turned out to be Hamid Sharif and Hussain Hamid. While Sharif possessed enriched and varied golf playing experience, his playing partner Hussain had the ability to hit accurate shots. And through cemented and unshakeable golfing handiwork, they achieved success by compiling 26 points which reflected a remarkable effort and yielded them the top prize. Another pair that managed to enjoy the spotlight in gross category honours was that of Shahid Riaz Gondal and Kashif Gilani. Their effort was marvelous and a coordinated one and fetched them a score of 29 points and the runners-up gross trophy. Top performing pairs in the race for net honours were Muhammad Abid and Khawaja Yousaf .They compiled 21.83 net score. The runner-up net pair comprised of Rohail Ibrahim and Rayyan Faraz while third net went to SM Shakeel and Haroon Ali Khan.













