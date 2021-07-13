Women golfers sparkle in 25th CNS Championship

KARACHI: The CNS Open Golf Championship was held at the KGC Golf Club, July 8 – 11. It was one of the biggest golfing events of recent years in which over 600 golfers took part. 25 talented women golfers also took part in the championship. Despite the restrictions of the current corona pandemic and the unusually hot weather, five young girls, aged 18 – 22 years, displayed their passion for golf by travelling all the way from Lahore to participate in this championship. Three of them emerged prominently in the list of winners. The women’s event was held over 36 holes on July 9-10. While acknowledging the highly commendable supportive attitude of the parents and the golfing passion of the 25 women participants, who braved the blistering heat and the suffocating humidity to compete in this event, the efforts of Ms Fouzia Naqvi, the woman captain of the KGC Golf Club, must also be acknowledged for facilitating the participating women golfers in every possible way. She demonstrated an extremely high level of administrative skills which she performed with a sense of responsibility that, literally, went beyond the call of duty. It may be noted that all three prize winners in the gross category are 2 handicappers and harbour lofty ambitions. They consider the legendary Ghazala Ansari, who was a single handicapper and dominated the national golf scene in the early 1970s, as their role model. It is their dream to not only equal her achievements but also, eventually, surpass them by becoming scratch players and keeping open the possibility of perhaps, one day, even turning professional.

Results:

1st gross: Rimsha Ijaz of Def Raya Lahore with a score of 153 over 36 holes (75 and 78).

2nd gross: Aania Farooq of AGC Karachi with a score of 154 (77 and 77).

3rd gross: Parkha Ijaz of Def Raya Lahore with a score of 156 (81 and 75).

1st net: Iman Ali Shah of Skyview Lahore with a net score of 142.

2nd net: Naghmana Atif of KGC Karachi with a net score of 147.

3rd net: Amana Amjad of KGC Karachi with a net score of 151.