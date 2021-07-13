Pooja Bhatt celebrates 30 years of ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’

Mahesh Bhatt directorial Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin starred Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan in the lead roles. On the occasion of 30 years of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin on Monday, Pooja Bhatt took to Instagram to share some candid photos from the shoot. The actor remarked that while the ‘images have faded with time’, the film still evokes feelings.

The 49-year-old actor also expressed her gratitude towards producer Gulshan Kumar for backing her father’s vision. She revealed that the industry considered the film very risky ‘considering it was about a woman who runs away from home to marry a man and then runs away from the ‘mandap’ to marry another man, that too with her father’s blessings.’

Sharing that Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin is more than a film, Pooja Bhatt further wrote, “It is a feeling. It is nostalgia. It is innocence. It is love & longing, for a time we have all lived, dreamed in and lost. Which is why it belongs more to the people and audiences who proved yet again that they are far more forward & expansive than the film industry experts by accepting it with all their heart & ensuring it sustains 30 yrs later.”

Thanking her audience, the actor-director also called them wise, kind and gracious. “So thank you,all of you. For tying your adolescence, youth, love & memories to this film. I bow to you, and I love you. Each of you!?”

Apart from Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi also starred Anupam Kher, Deepak Tijori, and Tiku Talsania. The film was quite a success at the box office and cemented the image of Aamir as a romantic star. Its melodious soundtrack by Nadeem-Shravan continues to be a favourite among music lovers.