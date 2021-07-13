Madhuri pays tribute to Dilip Kumar

Whether it was actors Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene’s stellar performances or the grand sets where the shooting had happened, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’ became a huge hit for several reasons.

As ‘Devdas’ completed 19 years on Monday, Madhuri took to Instagram to share an unseen picture from the sets.

“Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever,” she wrote.

The image features Madhuri and SRK in a candid conversation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

For the unversed, the film revolves around Devdas Mukherjee, whose life goes downhill after his wealthy family forbids him from marrying his childhood love Parvati. After his separation from Paro, Devdas becomes an alcohol addict and meets Chandramukhi, a prostitute, to alleviate his pain.

The 2002 released emotional film is a remake of late legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s film of the same name. Dilip Kumar’s movie was released in 1955.

Through her post, Madhuri also paid tribute to Dilip Kumar, who breathed his last on July 7, 2021.

“Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on… forever! #19YearsOfDevdas,” she added.

Bhansali Productions also took to its verified social media handles to share a note paying tribute to the original Devdas, Dilip Kumar.

“19 years ago this love saga was etched in our hearts and continues to linger with its eternal music, scintillating performances. Here’s an ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on… forever! #19YearsOfDevdas,” the post read.