Ekta says ‘a year of planning’ preceded ‘Pavitra Rishta 2’

Ekta Kapoor in Monday tweeted her excitement over the release “Pavitra Rishta 2”, which she recently announced with Ankita Lokhande returning in her popular avatar of Archana. “It’s never too late… to love!!! Finally a year of planning later… we embark on our wish of giving Archana one more chance to show her love for Manav! #pavitrarishta #pavitrarishta2 begins!” she wrote on Twitter, tagging Ankita in her post. The first part of the show had the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in lead roles as Manav and Archana. Shaheer Sheikh now joins the show as Manav. Ankita retweeted with a heart emoji, saying: “Forever grateful ma’am#PavitraRishta2#PavitraRishta.”