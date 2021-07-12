Grenade hurled at empty security post above school in Mir Ali

Unidentified men on Monday hurled a hand grenade at an empty security post above a government school in North Waziristan, said police. Police said that greande was hurled at a time when female students of grade-12 were attempting their annual examination. Police said that no casualties were reported, adding police personnel reached the site and started an investigation following the attack. DPO North Waziristan Shafiullah Gandapur said that unidentified extremists threw the grenade at the empty security post above a government school in Haider Khel to cause panic. “This was an attempt to create the law and order situation of the area [….] an investigation into the attack is underway, and no one will be allowed to disturb the peace here,” he said. The DPO said he was hopeful to get “results” soon. Malik Gul Saleh Jan, a Haider Khel tribal leader, said that Government Girls High School Haider Khel is the only girls’ high school in Mirali Tehsil where girls come from far and wide for education. “The blast was a sign that girls should not be educated here,” he added.













