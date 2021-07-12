Efforts on for peaceful, all-encompassing system of government in Kabul: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Pakistan had a keen eye on the fast changing situation in Afghanistan. In a tweet, he said that every effort was being made to move forward through a peaceful and all-encompassing system of government in Kabul. “But even if it does not happen, its effects will not be allowed to come inside Pakistan and our Afghan policy is in Pakistan’s interest”. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated in unequivocal terms that Pakistan would be part of the peace efforts but not war. The minister said that Pakistan’s land was not being used against Afghanistan and hopefully Afghanistan’s land will also not be used against Pakistan. He said that the country’s political and parliamentary leadership had consensus on the principle of non-interference.













