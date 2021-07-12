Unvaccinated school staff to be denied entry from Aug 1

The Punjab government on Monday decided to ban the entry of all government and private schools’ teaching and non-teaching staff to the educational institutes from Aug 1 who are not 100% vaccinated.

The District Education Officers have been assigned the task to provide the vaccination certificates of the educational institutes’ staff to the education department.

It has been decided to take action against unvaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff. From Aug 1, the teachers and other staff of educational institutes who are not inoculated would be denied entry to the school buildings.

The staff both academic and non-academic have been advised to be 100% inoculated.

District Education Authority, Lahore CEO Pervaiz Akhtar issued the directives. The DEOs would provide vaccination certificates to the DEA, Lahore. In the first phase, the DEOs would provide Covid-19 vaccine certificates of teaching and non-teaching staff till July 13.

Mr Pervaiz said that the vaccination certificates of private schools’ staff would also be checked and no leniency would be shown in this regard.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik demanded 100% vaccination certificate from all secretaries and commissioners. He asked the secretaries to monitor the vaccination campaign personally.

Sources revealed that the chief secretary directed to take action against those officials who were refusing to get Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

The S&G Department has issued a directive in this regard.