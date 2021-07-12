NAB Chairman appreciates performance of Lahore office

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal on Monday reviewed the performance of NAB Lahore, especially convictions made under Section-10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) during the years 2018 to 2021.

Briefing the meeting, NAB Lahore DG Shahzad Saleem said that six accused were convicted with a total fine of Rs 284.22 million by accountability courts during 2021 in different cases.

Muhammad Muzamal was awarded seven year imprisonment with fine of Rs 100 million for cheating public at large case (Al-Khursheed Group); Manzoor Ali Khan, Muhammad Amjad and Sajjad Ahmed were convicted to five years jail term with a total fine of Rs 79 million in a bank fraud case; Iftikhar Ahmed Cheema was awarded ten years jail term with a fine of Rs 65 million in assets beyond means case; Shikah Zainul Abidin was convicted to seven years with a fine of Rs 40.22 million in cheating public at large & misappropriation case.

In 2020, NAB Lahore prosecution team succeeded in getting convicted 13 accused from Accountability Courts under Section 10 of NAO-1999. Muhammad Tahir Khan was convicted with a fine of 45,000 Pounds; Faisal Kamran was convicted with a fine of Rs 33.1 million while Khurram Qureshi was convicted with a fine of Rs 33.1 million.

However, Nazir Ahmed was convicted with a total fine of Rs 88.585 million in various cases; Zaheer Nasir was convicted with a fine of Rs 1.5 million; Maqsood Ahmed convicted with a fine of Rs 1.5 million; Zeeshan Ahmed convicted with a fine of Rs 1.5 million; Adnan Qayum convicted with a fine of Rs 7.2 million; Sulman Farooq was convicted with a fine of Rs. 7.2 million.

The DG NAB Lahore also informed the meeting that during the year 2019, differently accountability courts convicted two persons under section-10 of NAO-1999. In various cases, Hafiz Javed Cheema was convicted with a fine of Rs 6.48 million; Saleem Cheema was convicted with a fine of Rs 6.48 million.

Similarly, in the year 2018, twenty eight people were convicted by different accountability courts under section-10 of NAO-1999.

Khawaja Muhammad Tanoli was convicted with a fine of Rs 19.028 million; Muhammad Khalil Feroze was convicted with a fine of Rs 19.028 million; Naeem Imdad was convicted with a fine of Rs 3.59 million; Tariq Mehmood was convicted with a fine of Rs 1.41 million; Abuzar Jafri was convicted with a fine of

Rs 1.41 million; Abuzar Jafri was convicted with a fine of Rs 58.27 million; Shahid Hassan Awan was convicted with a fine of Rs 805 million; Zubair Ali Khan was convicted with a fine of Rs 805 million; Majid Rasheed was convicted with a fine of Rs 805 million; Zakaullah Khan Shinwari was convicted with a fine of Rs 805 million; Riffat Shahid Hassan Awan was convicted with a fine of Rs 805 million; Muhammad Azam Chisti was convicted with a fine of Rs 43.04 million; Muhammad Zeeshan Ali was convicted with a fine of Rs 43.04 million; Amir Shafiq was convicted with a fine of Rs 43.04 million;

Amir Abbas Ch was convicted with a fine of Rs 43.04 million; Muhammad Azam Chisti was convicted with a fine of Rs 1.196 million; Muhammad Zeeshan Ali was convicted with a fine of Rs 1.196 million; Amir Shafiq was convicted with a fine of Rs 1.196 million; Amir Abbas Ch was convicted with a fine of Rs 1.196 million; Zul Baja ud Din was convicted with a fine of Rs 32.311 million; Muhammad Amir Nadeem was convicted with a fine of Rs 11.685 million; Najam-us-Saqib was convicted with a fine of Rs 118.27 million; Abdul Rehman was convicted with a fine of Rs 28.52 million; Mian Ghulam Ali

was convicted with a fine of Rs 58.145 million; Zakaullah Bhatti was convicted with a fine of Rs 58.145 million; Ahmed Shah was convicted with a fine of Rs 58.145 million; Asad Ali was convicted with a fine of Rs 58.145 million and Riaz Bhatti was convicted with a fine of Rs 58.145 million.

Concluding the briefing, NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal appreciated the performance of NAB Lahore under the supervision of Shahzad Saleem, DG NAB Lahore.