Zardari didn’t disclose New York flat to ECP, reveals NAB probe

A NAB probe has revealed that PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Zardari didn’t disclose a New York apartment allegedly he owned before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sources said on Monday.

They said the corruption watchdog has obtained all relevant record in connection with its probe into the Manhattan apartment case from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The bureau’s probe team has decided to seek more information about the ownership of the property in question from the US through a mutual legal assistance (MLA) request, the sources revealed.

They further said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has the old documents of the flat issued by the New York property registrar. Asif Zardari owned the property, which was purchased for $530,000 in June 20, 2007, they said.

On July 7, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted pre-arrest bail to Zardari in the apartment case.

An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench approved Asif Ali Zardari’s bail until July 28 subject to submission of surety bonds worth Rs 500,000. The court issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file its reply to his bail plea on next hearing. He moved the bail petition in the Islamabad High Court after the bureau served him a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information about his Belair apartment.

“This notice hinges around the property at the Belaire, 524 East 72nd Street, 37F, Manhattan, New York, United States,” read the notice. It said an initial inquiry revealed that former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari owns the apartment, however, “this property does not figure out in the disclosures made by you in Pakistan”.