SHC reserves verdict over Khursheed Shah bail plea in assets case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday reserved its verdict over the bail petition of People’s Party’s Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in assets beyond means case. The high court bench composed of Justice Amjad Sehto, directed the parties to submit their written arguments in the court till Friday.

Justice Sehto in his remarks said that both parties have been responsible for delay in the case and it seems the parties did not want progress in the case. “A man has been in jail for the last 20 months, you don’t care about human rights,” Justice Amjad Sehto said. “Director National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has come from Sukkur, he could bring the bundle of case papers with him in his car,” the Judge remarked. “What the papers are doing in Sukkur. Is it the NAB’s progress in the inquiry during the last two years?” Justice Sehto questioned. Earlier, Khursheed Shah’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan in his arguments before the court said that only three witnesses have recorded their statements out of total 44 during the period. “My client has been in jail without any evidence for a long time,” the counsel said. “Trial court has conducted 16 hearings of the case and we only once pleaded for adjournment of the hearing,” Khursheed Shah’s counsel further argued. “The case has 44 witnesses and 18 accused, the count of accused shows that the case proceeding will take longer time,” Makhdoom Ali Khan further said. “Keeping him in jail without conviction is unfair with my client,” he said. NAB prosecutor in his arguments said that Khursheed Shah has been admitted at the cardiovascular hospital in the name of cardiac disease. He is engaged in his activities from the hospital. “The inquiry began in August and it was changed into investigation on December 13, 2019,” the NAB lawyer told the court.