Forensic report to ascertain if model Nayab raped: police

Police have handed over the body of a Lahore-based model, Nayab, who was found dead at her house in Lahore’s DHA, to her legal heirs for last rites after an autopsy.

According to her post-mortem report, the 29-year-old model was strangled to death with bruises found on her neck.

The police said evidence was being collected from the deceased’s mobile phone. A forensic report would ascertain if she was subjected to sexual abuse before being murdered, they added. A police official said the case was being investigated from different angles, including death due to possible resistance during a robbery bid.

Earlier, the police filed a case on the complaint of her stepbrother Mohammad Ali, who stated that he had found her body lying on the floor when he came to visit her.

“When I visited her [Nayab] house on Sunday evening, she was lying unconscious on the floor,” he told police. He said that the window of her room was also broken and there were marks on her neck.