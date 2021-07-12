All set to commemorate 90th Kashmir Martyrs Day today

All is set by the people of Jammu & Kashmir dwelling on either side of the line of control – AJK and IIOJK as well as the rest of the world to commemorate the 90th Kashmir Martyrs Day tomorrow (Tuesday).

There will be a state holiday in Azad Jammu Kashmir on this occasion. AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has already appealed to the people of Jammu & Kashmir State inhibiting both side of LoC and rest of the world to observe July 13 as the month of Kashmir Freedom Movement and the Struggle for the completion of Pakistan through annexation of its jugular vein – the Jammu & Kashmir State. Brief special meetings under the set SOPs to avert threat of the fresh wave of COVID-19 pandemic, will be held to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu & Kashmiri martyrs for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their lives since past 89 years for the noble cause of the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

In AJK – including Mirpur division, special prayer meetings to mark the historic Kashmir Martyrs day would be held for upholding the status of the Jammu & Kashmir martyrs in Jannah will be hallmark of the day besides brief congregations against India for keeping Jammu & Kashmir state in her forcible and unlawful occupation since over last seven decades.

Mirpur Division Commissioner Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb, when contacted, told APP here Monday while unveiling the state elaborated programs in all three districts of Mirpur division to commemorate the day to pay glorious tributes to the sons of the soil who laid down their lives for the dignity and honour of the motherland. The special Kashmir martyrs day meetings will be held in all major cities including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in Mirpur division besides Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti,and Neelam valley and all other small and major towns and cities.