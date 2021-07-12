Nawaz becomes ‘Altaf Hussain II’, just to save dirty money: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said Chief Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif had become ‘Altaf Hussain II’ (banned MQM-London founder) for saving his money amassed through corrupt practices.

In a tweet, he said Nawaz Sharif narrative’s mainstay was to plunder national wealth after coming into power, whereas corruption and money laundering were their (Sharif family) identity. He regarded PML-N Vice President Maryam Safdar as a ‘certified liar’ and said there was no difference between the narrative of her father Nawaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest in Pakistan was enough to hush them up, he added. To appease Modi, he said Nawaz Sharif, being Prime Minister of Pakistan, abstained from meeting the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders when he went India to attend his oath taking ceremony, and preferred to have an audience with Indian Bollywood actors.













