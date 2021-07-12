Delhi has put IIOJK resources on sale: PDP Presiden

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has said that New Delhi has put the resources of the territory on sale and has brought its economy on the brink of collapse. According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti, while interacting with PDP delegations from the Chenab Valley said, “From power projects to the sand mining sector, everything is being auctioned by the present dispensation under a planned conspiracy to smash our economy to smithereens”. She added that this administrative onslaught has already shown its impact. “While curfews and lockdowns have caused a serious dent to the economy, a series of administrative orders and laws have come as a shock,” she said. The Chenab Valley, she said, is facing the worst impact of the sell-out by Indian government as even the power projects which Jammu and Kashmir was capable of undertaking have now been handed over to Indian company, NHPC. The Ratle power project is an example where the state-owned Power Development Corporation was self-sufficient to undertake the project but it was handed over to the joint consortium that too by minimizing the share of JKPDC, she added.













