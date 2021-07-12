Punjab govt following zero tolerance policy against land-grabbers: Babar Hayat Tarar

On the direction of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, the Board of Revenue has so far relinquished 164030.2 acres of land worth Rs. 454.04 billion from all over Punjab as a result of action taken against the land-grabbing mafia.

Elaborating on the action taken against the land grabbers, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar said that 174 acres of government land worth Rs. 179 billion has been handed recovered in Lahore. While 2975 acres of land worth Rs. 50 billion will be vacated from the Bhakkar district.

Similarly, 43,558 acres of land worth Rs 39 billion from Jhang district, while a total of 2001 acres worth Rs 31 billion from Bahawalpur district will be transferred. 1906 acres of land worth Rs. 23 billion from Mianwali district, 1620 acres of land worth Rs. 20 billion from Toba Tek Singh district and 5776 acres of land worth Rs. 17 billion from Faisalabad district were seized by the Finance Department, 4292 acres of land worth Rs. 15 billion from Sargodha district, 21764 acres of land worth Rs. 12 billion from Chakwal district, and 1504 acres of land worth Rs. 6 billion from Rahim Yar Khan district was secured. 1142 acres of land worth Rs. 4 billion from Sheikhupura district, 508 acres of land worth Rs. 3 billion from Gujranwala district and 45164 acres of land worth Rs. 3 billion from the Dera Ghazi Khan district have been redeemed from the land mafia.1135 acres of land worth Rs. 2 billion from Kasur district, 2492 acres of land worth Rs. 2 billion from Khushab district, 1062 acres of land worth Rs. 2 billion from Attock district have been vacated from illegal occupants.

1052 acres of land worth Rs. 1 billion from Chiniot district, 883 acres of land worth Rs. 1 billion from Okara district, and 57 acres of land worth Rs. 1 billion from Jhelum district were liberated from the clutches of occupation mafia.

Thus 4213 acres of land worth Rs. 1 billion from Muzaffargarh district, 3499 acres of land worth Rs. 1 billion from Nankana Sahib district, and 113 acres of land worth Rs. 1 billion from Rawalpindi district were saved.

4549 acres of land worth Rs. 63 crore from Khanewal district, 1076 acres of land worth Rs. 98 crore from Vehari district and 1141 acres of land worth Rs. 69 crore from the Multan district were cleared.

Besides, 5001 acres of land worth Rs 2 billion from Rajanpur district, 102 acres of land worth Rs 21 crore from Pakpattan district, and 505 acres of land worth Rs 91 crore Sialkot district were cleared of land mafia.595 acres of land worth Rs. 83 crore from Hafizabad district, 445 acres of land worth Rs. 2 billion from Bahawalnagar district, 214 acres of land worth Rs. 27 crores from Layyah district by the Board of 208 acres of land worth Rs. 47 crore from Lodhran district. 375 acres of land worth Rs 1 billion from Mandi Bahauddin district and 415 acres of land worth Rs 88 crore from the Sahiwal district were vacated due to action against the land mafia. Meanwhile, 538 acres of government land worth Rs 1 billion has been relinquished from Narowal district.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar said that the policy of zero tolerance against the occupation mafia is being followed, valuable government property will be protected from illegal occupiers, and all possible steps will be taken for this. He added that the Occupy Mafia has also activated a monitoring system of revenue staff and administrative officers who have become tools.

In the coming days, strict legal action will be taken against the employees involved in distributing government land.