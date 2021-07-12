DG Khan police achieves major breakthrough against Ladi gang; arrests key gang member

Dera Ghazi Khan Police achieved a major breakthrough in an ongoing operation against the Ladi gang of outlaws in Koh-e-Sulaiman tribal area, and arrested its key gang member who has been involved in perpetrating heinous crimes.

Under the leadership of District Police Officer, DG Khan Umar Saeed Malik, DG Khan Police is working day and night for the protection of life and property of the people and eradication of crime from the society while under zero tolerance policy against anti-social elements especially Ladi gang, timely operations are underway.

The timely actions in this regard has broken the back of the Ladi gang as it has been almost wiped out from the area.

According to details, with the help of DPO Umar Saeed Malik’s supervision, well chalked out strategy and law enforcement agencies, the sixth important member of the Ladi gang “Chakar alias Chakri” has also been arrested.

Accused Chakar son of Siddique Qaum Kharo resident of Andar Pahar surrendered himself to the police. The notorious accused Chakar Kharo has been booked in Kot Mubarak Police Station and BMP Police Station Cement Factory in 10 henious cases of murder, attempted murder , dacoity , robbery and police encounters.

DPO DG Khan Umar Saeed Malik said that Chakar is also a named accused in the case of mutilation and brutal murder of a man named Ramzan while 9 more cases are also registered against him in Kot Mubarak police station.

He further said that since May 25, six key members of the Ladi gang have been arrested while their seventh member Noor Mohammad alias Noora was shot dead by firing of his comrades during the encounter and he was the brother of Chakar Kharo. Thanks to effective supervision and untiring effort of Police due to which “My team’s efforts are paying off. The DPO added.

The police worked day and night to ensure the safety of the people and, thank God, we will continue to thwart the nefarious intentions of other criminal elements, including the Ladi gang, the DPO said adding that “The operation will continue till the last member is arrested.

RPO DG Khan Capt (retd) Faisal Rana while praising DPO Umar Saeed Malik directed that the operation launched on the orders of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief Minister Punjab and IG Punjab will be brought to a logical conclusion and all criminal elements shall be taken behind the bars .