Karachi about to go under!

It does not always rain in Karachi. But whenever it does, flooded roads, blackouts and traffic jams wreak havoc on Pakistan’s bride of cities. The catastrophic horrors of last year’s hellish monsoon are still etched fresh in the minds of many. Probably why the first spell of this season brought back painful memories as Karachiites prayed to not be drowned in their garbage once again. Adding to their angst, power outages were back in all their glory; blanketing large parts of the city in utter darkness.

There is literally no merit to hound anyone over this miserable state of affairs. That too, in our country’s commercial capital. For no protest is strong enough to rattle the chiefs milking Karachi out of their deep, deep slumber. The city’s infrastructure has been quietly collapsing for quite some time now. The Karachi Municipal Corporation is idly sitting by as the filthy sewerage water threatens to bog down an already creaking drainage system. Not much has been done to improve the net of feeble electric lines. Most likely, many precious lives would again be lost to the deadly tinderbox. Compounded with a shambolic breakdown of communication and transportation lines, the ill-starred city is up for another nightmare.

While hapless millions brace themselves for the upcoming monsoon malady, Karachi’s political players would be thinking up new ways to rap over the knuckles. After all, slinging mud is far breezier than the tiring exercise of not leaving the city in a lurch. The Sindh government seems to have sprung into action (at least, on Twitter). The local administration has already been given official firmans to take the bull by the horns. However, the ruling PPP’s much-touted preparedness is set to be tested soon. For the sake of millions living in the megacity, we can only pray that whatever adorns the provincial government’s arsenal is enough to stop the disaster in its tracks.

Given the Supreme Court’s emphasis on clearing all nullahs and the rampant anti-encroachment drive, the authorities have, definitely, been moving. Still, the proof is overwhelmingly in the pudding. Only the coming days can be the true yardstick to assess how dedicated those steering the wheel have been. The past few decades have only witnessed a heated turf war between the PPP and the MQM as to who’s been looting Karachi the most. But we’ve had enough talk of plunder. Let’s divert energies to taking your constituents under (your wings).

As for the central government, it is indispensable to join hands with the lower house. Now is not the time to blow one’s horn. When torrential rains brought the metropolis to a grinding standstill last year, PM Khan had sent in a fiery Ali Zaidi to put a band-aid on the broken leg. But all he did was work on the optics and rustle some unnecessary feathers. Such superficial reforms won’t do this time. No matter how provocative some elements in CM Murad Ali Shah’s kitchen cabinet may seem, it would be best to not pay heed to any bad press. Only concerted action can save the city of lights from drowning.

Karachi needs help!

Urgent help!

No city should have to scream any louder for its survival. *