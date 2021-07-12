PCB Needs to Change

Pakistani cricket is clearly long past its prime. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if much is being done about it. The dismal days have come to a point where even fans counting on the national team to win just because the other team is compromised (as the English team was on the present tour) have set themselves up for a very savage disappointment. Almost all of the England team was out of commission because of Covid. Most of their replacements suffered the same fate, so the outfit that outplayed Pakistan so thoroughly in the last two One Day matches was in fact their C team.

This problem has been going on for far too long to still be dismissed as an anomaly that will somehow correct itself someday. And whenever those in charge of the sport sit down to sort things out, they will surely trace the rot to the way the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is structured and how the team management goes about selecting and training players. It is quite obvious that the chairman and managing director are not on the same wavelength. Not too long ago, contradictory statements from the two quarters seemed business as usual. Give the below-par deliverance on all fronts, there is an immediate need to hold the board accountable for the team’s performance so far.

There’s a very good lesson to be learnt from just across the border in this regard. For the Indian team had also begun flirting with obscurity about a decade ago. Still, the way they first restructured their cricket board and then overhauled how they spotted and nurtured their players, played the most significant part in turning their team into the global superpower that it is now.

Pakistan desperately needs to do something on similar lines as soon as possible. For the longest time, we have been relying on non-professionals to run the cricket board, simply because they enjoy the ear of some very senior people in governments. The position of the PCB chairman is one of the most sought after in the country. No qualms about that. But once in the hot seat, they continue to poison the whole well by appointing their own blue-eyed boys in the most important positions. Things were, and indeed are, expected to change for the better with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government running the show. So far, his star team of Ehsan Mani as chairman and Wasim Khan as CEO of PCB hasn’t exactly been able to deliver the goods; or make any sort of positive change for that matter.

If there is a silver lining on the drubbing that the boys are getting in England, it is that it will finally make the government shake the cricket board hard enough for the deadwood to drop. And then it will finally put the right men in the right places. We are simply done with spoiled brats taking all the fun out of a game loved across the nation. They either need to be in perfect form to put a spectacular play forward. Or, just step aside and let the true stars shine. The ongoing rack and ruin wouldn’t do! *