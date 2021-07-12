Sialkot faces medium level flood following fresh rainfall

Sialkot: After the fresh continuous spell of torrential monsoon rains, there was a medium level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala near Sialkot here today. According to the officials of the Irrigation department, the flow of flood water was 113887 cusecs in River Chenab at Head Marala and water level was souring up here

Officials said that there was also a high flood in Naullah Dek here,as the flow of flood water was 29000 cusecs at Kingra near Pasrur and flood water level was souring up.It has total capacity of 30000 cusecs.

The alerted district administration was monitoring the flood situation round the clock. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said that the entire flood situation was under control in Sialkot diatrict in Rivers Chenab,Jammu and Tavi and Naullahs Aik,Dek,Bhed and Palkhu