FWCCI launches incubation center for young, dedicated female startups

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) has emerged as a dynamic platform for female entrepreneurs and has now come out to collaborate with academia and provide best possible facilities to young passed out girl students to start their own businesses instead of running from pillar to post to seek squeezing jobs. In this connection FWCCI has launched its own incubation centre for the young and dedicated female start ups, said Mrs. Tehmina Pasha, President FWCCI.

She was addressing a function to ink Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between FWCCI and Government College Women University Faisalabad.

Mrs. Tehmina Pasha said that FWCCI is the only platform which has taken this bold initiative to facilitate female entrepreneurs in this male dominated society. She said that other such institutions should also come forward and play their role in mainstreaming the female population. She also briefed the Vice Chancellor and her team about the future projects of FWCCI and said that land is being acquired for the purpose of building a state of the art FWCCI complex which will also house entrepreneurs Block and Skill Development Institute in addition to offering a number of other facilities. She said that the job market has shrunk due to CoronaVirus and female entrepreneurs are the worst hit by this pandemic.

“However, the situation is gradually improving and now we have re-started our activities to motivate existing entrepreneurs in addition to attracting young girls to start their own micro level businesses instead of seeking job” she added. She said that it is the only solution to revive the national economy and being patriotic Pakistanis, we are duty bound to play our role to earn much needed self-reliance and prosperity with accelerated economic activities.

She appreciated the cooperation of Women University and hoped that our collaboration will help students to complete their internship in most conducive environments under the banner of FWCCI and harness their practical skills to independently launch their own projects.

Dr. Robina Farooq, Vice Chancellor, Government College Women University (GCWU) requested the FWCCI to submit proposals and share these with Dr. Rizwana Batool for implementing the same. Dr. Rizwana from GCWU and Ms. Haniah Javed from FWCCI were also appointed focal persons by their respective organizations.

Founding President Mrs. Rubina Amjad also emphasized the need to motivate young female students to enter into the field of entrepreneurship and earn their livelihood.

Earlier signing ceremony of MOU was also held while Mrs. Tehmina Pasha and Dr. Robina Farooq exchanged the documents. Later Mrs. Rubina Shafiq, Vice President offered vote of thanks. The meeting was also attended by Mrs. Shahida Aftab, SVP, Dr. Najma Afzal, Ms. Nimra Rahim, Mrs. Hadia Shabbir Chawla, Mrs Naureen Javed, Mrs. Nighat Shahid, Ms. Saira and others.