CAA awards 5-year license to Alvir Airways for tourism promotion

Islamabad: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Monday awarded a Tourism Promotion & Regional Integration (TPRI) license to Alvir Airways (Pvt) Limited for a period of five years under the National Aviation Policy 2019.

“The license has been issued in line with the vision of the Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan to promote tourism and regional connectivity,” PCAA news release said.

Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Khaqan Murtaza, Additional DG CAA (Air Vice Marshal) Jamal Arshad, Deputy Director General (Regulatory) Nadir Shafi Dar, Director Air Transport & Economic Regulations Irfan Sabir presented the license to Chief Executive Officer Alvir Airways Tehseen Awan, Managing Director Syeda Huma Batool, Chief Operating Officer Capt. Shahzaib Mahmood at Civil Aviation Headquarters, Karachi.

Alvir Airways intends to acquire two Embraer to begin its operations and increase its fleet by adding Embraer in future. The flights would operate to Gwadar, Skardu and Turbat with hub stations at three major airports of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad aimed at promoting tourism and extending regional integration.

The TPRI operations would facilitate locals and foreigners to explore Pakistan through safe and comfortable air transport and present a better image of Pakistan to the world