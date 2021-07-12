Govt releases 100% petroleum sector funds allocated under PSDP 2020-21

ISLAMABAD: The government has provided 100 percent funds, amounting to Rs1,339.589 million, allocated under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21) to execute petroleum sector projects.

According to the official data that showed a slight readjustment in funds’ allocation, an amount of Rs1,339.589 million had been authorized in the last fiscal year, which stood 100 percent of the total allocation for the timely and smooth execution of the projects.

The projects against those funds that have been released include Expansion and Up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE), Exploration and Evaluation of coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan, Supply of 13.5 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas to Dhabeji Special Economic Zone,

Supply of 30 MMCFD gas at the doorstep (Zero Point) of Rashakai Special Economic Zone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Up-gradation of HDIP’s POL testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar,

Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad, Geological Mapping of 50 Toposheets (out of 354 unmapped Toposheets) of outcrop area of Balochistan and Up-gradation and ISO certification of Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operations Office, Karachi.