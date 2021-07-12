PML-N being punished for giving affordable, ample electricity to nation: Shehbaz

LAHORE: PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has said that political victimisation of the opposition won’t solve the national crisis created by the PTI government not will it serve the nation.

Shehbaz said this at a press conference at the PMLN Model Town Lahore Secretariat, flanked by Azma Bukhari, Attaullah Tarrar, Miftah Ismail. He said that PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s government ended 20 hours electricity load-shedding. He said PMLN provided affordable transport, medicine, laptops, scholarships for students, and health card for the ailing. The PMLN was being punished for serving the masses with prison time, a plethora of fictitious politically motivated cases, court hearings. The country was brutally looted over the past 3 years with the worst corruption and incompetence in the history of the country, he added.

The PMLN President said the unscheduled, unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan and especially Balochistan had made life miserable for the people. Is this the New Pakistan for which the opposition is being victimised and demonised? he questioned. He said the fictitious and vengeful cases filed against him, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, and Khawaja Asif could not prove a single penny of corruption. He questioned why couldn’t the vengeful Imran Government fund a dime of corruption in power projects worth billions of dollars. He said the PMLN saved 250 billion of the nation in these projects.

Shehbaz said the current load-shedding was a product of the mismanagement, incompetence and corruption of the PTI government. He said PMLN started the Trimmu Head power project which was to be completed by 2019 but is still incompetent because this government had no capacity to complete a single project. For the past 3 years, the PTI was giving had to their blue-eyed, which was why this project could not be completed. Trimmu had was supposed to generate 1263 megawatts of electricity and its delay had to adjust caused a cost overrun and loss of Rs 35 billion, he lambasted.

He reminded that Imran had boasted that he would build 350 dams in KPK, but still, those only exist in Imran’s imagination. Haveli Bahadar, Bhikki, Trimmu Power Plants produced electricity at half of NEPRA’s price and yet PMLN is being paid back for these services with the worst political victimisation. All allegations had been rejected by the courts and were a source of shame and embarrassment for the PTI government.

He pointed out that the PMLN government completed power projects in record time. The Neelam Jehlam Pritchard pending for 19 years was completed by PMLN and the original cost that was less than 1 bunion had reached 5 bohol because of this delay.

He told that expensive power projects were built during the Musharraf era with electricity generated from furnace oil which costs Rs 15 per unit as compared to Rs 10 from gas. Shehbaz said gas was extremely cheap in the early days of covid19 but the PTI government did not buy it for power generation because they wanted to benefit their friends in the furnace oil mafia and furnace oil run power plants. These plants were not producing electricity at Rs 20 per unit, he revealed. After which Imran signed the most expensive agreements of procurement of gas, he said.

The National Assembly Opposition Leader said the coal-fired thermal power projects in Sahiwal and Port Qasim were the most economical power projects in the world. These projects were built in 32 months in China whereas in Pakistan they were built in 22 months, 7 months ahead of time which saved billions for the country.

Shehbaz said cornering the opposition won’t solve the electricity shortage credits in the country. Targeting PMLN is equal to targeting Pakistan’s journey to progress and development, he added. He prayed that God Almighty may open the eyes of this PTI government and wake them up from their slumber of ignorance.