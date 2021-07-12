Maryam Nawaz lands herself in awkward position following twitter blunder

Maryam Nawaz’s political opponents along with the netizens have had a field day Sunday trolling the PML-N vice president, as several users pointed out what seemed to be an obvious Photoshop blunder in one of her tweets.

It all started when the PML-N vice president tweeted two photos: one of herself standing at the Keran bridge in Neelum Valley, surrounded by lush greenery, and another of her father, Nawaz Sharif, who appeared to be standing at the same location.

“[Our] ties with Kashmir are very old,” tweeted the PML-N vice president as the caption of the two images, suggesting that both she and the former premier had been to the same spot.

Keran, Neelam Valley. Across this river is Indian Occupied Kashmir.

میرے وطن تیری جنت میں آئیں گے اک دن ❤️

The netizens were quick to notice the obvious Photoshop error.

The similarities in the two photos, from the river to the background greenery and even the tree leaves, pointed to only one logical conclusion, which was that former Prime Minister Sharif’s image had been photoshopped onto the scenery.

Twitter, understandably, was not in the mood to let go of the gaffe.

Shoaib Taimur wondered who on Maryam’s social media team was the “genius” who advised her to make such an obvious blunder.

Who was the genius who advised Maryam to photoshop a picture of her father in AJK? Even the Amish wouldn't buy that.

Masroor Badvi sarcastically advised Maryam to also have Nawaz crowned as the prime minister on Photoshop.

مریم صفدر کو مشورہ دوں گا کہ نواز شریف کو وزیراعظم بھی فوٹوشاپ پر بنا دے۔#فوٹوشاپ_والا_لیڈر

نوازو دو کپ چائے لانا کڑک۔۔۔۔۔۔☕☕

چینی روک کے

پتی ٹھوک کے

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Q8YLwkknP3 — Akif Ali Sandhu (@AkifAli18419078) July 12, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Focal person on Digital Media, Dr Arslan Khalid took the opportunity to tweet that Maryam seemed to be living in a social media bubble and was barely aware of realities outside it.

مریم نواز کا یہ فوٹو شاپ تصویر ٹوئیٹ کرنا اس کیفیت کی عکاس ہے جس میں اس عورت نے اپنی پوری پارٹی کا بیڑہ غرق کردیا۔ اس عورت کی پوری دنیا اسکا سوشل میڈیا ببل ہے جسمیں چند نام نہاد لبرل اور کچھ نام نہاد صحافی ہیں جنکی اپنی کوئی ساکھ نہیں۔اس ببل سے باہر مسز صفدر کو کچھ خبر نہیں۔

Dr Shahbaz Gill, known for his vitriol against the Opposition, took aim at Maryam Nawaz, like the rest tweeted.

“Fake trust deed, fake Calibri font, fake Qatari letter, fake revolution. Even the love for Kashmir is also fake. Mohtarma is truthful only when she’s quiet,” he tweeted.

میاں صاحب جب سے اس مقام سے ہلے شائد وقت بھی ٹھہر گیا کچھ بھی تبدیل نہیں ہوا- ایک پتہ بھی نیا نہیں پھوٹا- کمال ہے

جعلسازی میں مقام ہے محترمہ کا

ٹرسٹ ڈیڈ جعلی، قطری خط جعلی، کیلبری فونٹ جعلی، انقلاب جعلی

اور کشمیر سے محبت بھی جعلی

محترمہ صرف اس وقت سچ بولتی ہیں

جب وہ خاموش ہوتی ہیں