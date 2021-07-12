Arooj Aftab makes it to Obama’s summer playlist

Arooj Aftab, the famous Pakistan singer has showed up into summer season with a particular high after the Pakistani musician was highlighted on Barack Obama’s 2021 summer playlist with her song Mohabbat.

The former US President on Monday, shared his annual summer playlist on Twitter over the weekend, writing, “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately, it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.” he tweeted.

`Aftab’s Mohabbat was featured parallel to global artists like Rihanna, Bruno Mars, The Rolling Stones, and Jay-Z among others with Obama saying, “With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer.”

The ‘surreal’ feat was shared by Aftab herself on her Instagram on Sunday. “Well, this has been wonderful to wake up to! Thank you, Barack Obama,” she thanked, tagging Obama.

Fellow stars with Pakistani roots including Riz Ahmed, Mira Sethi, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy took to the comment section to appreciate Aftab on the very achievement.

Earlier, in 2019, Indian artist Prateek Kuhad was lauded by different artists across the globe after being featured on the same playlist with his hit song cold/mess, which went on to become a bigger hit after Obama’s special validation.