Notice issued to Punjab govt on plea for local body renewal: LHC

Lahore: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a notice to the Punjab government on a petition seeking execution of the Supreme Court’s judgment about restoration of local governments in Punjab.

A single bench of the high court (LHC) including Justice Ayesha A Malik took up the petition filed by Lahore former Lord Mayor Col (retd) Mubashir Javed and others. The petitioners stated before the court (LHC) that the provincial government was unable to restore the local governments despite the Supreme Court’s judgement on the very issue.

The petitioners stated that the government failed to ensure implementation on Supreme Court’s decision, due to which a contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against government of Punjab.

On March 25, a bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, through a short order, termed Section 3 of the Punjab Local Bodies Act in infringement of the Constitution and ordered to restore local governments in Punjab province. The top court declared the government’s decision to dissolve the local governments unconstitutional. The Supreme Ccourt issued its detailed judgment on July 5.