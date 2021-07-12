Rupee depreciates 19 paisas, closes at 159.36

LAHORE: The Pakistani rupee fell 19 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank currency market on Monday.

The Pakistani rupee closed at Rs159.36 against the US dollar, down 19 paisas from the previous close of Rs159.17, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In the August of last year, the Pakistani rupee hit an all-time low of 168.43 against the US dollar, before recovering some losses to reach a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April of 2021.

During the fiscal year 2020-21, which ended on June 30, the local unit gained 6.2 percent, or Rs10.51, against the US dollar in the currency market.