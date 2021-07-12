NAB Karachi recommends reference against Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau Karachi chapter on Monday recommended the NAB headquarters to register reference against former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, former Chairman FBR Abdullah Yousuf, and others in a case pertaining to alleged abuse of power.

Shaikh and Yousuf are accused of causing a loss of $11.125 million to the national kitty while being in power. The decision to recommend reference against Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Abdullah Yousuf was taken in a regional board meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh.

The meeting was chaired by DG NAB Karachi Najaf Mirza, said the graft-buster body spokesperson. The body recommended the registration of two corruption references and the transformation of two complaints into inquiries.

Former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh who was asked to step down as Finance Minister by Prime Minister after defeat in the Senate Election against PDM’s joint candidate, Yousuf Raza Gilani is also facing alleged corruption charges in a case pertaining to illegal payment of US$10 million from the national exchequer during his previous tenure as the finance minister.

Hafeez Shaikh is facing charges of illegal payments from the exchequer in the previous periods. He is accused of corruption over a million dollars.