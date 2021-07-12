Shahid Afridi enjoys the monsoon rains with his daughters

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan captain, is a fearsome all-rounder who wreaks havoc on bowlers with his bat and batsmen with his fast-spin bowling, all while maintaining a fiery personality.

When it comes to his daughters, however, he surprises his fans with the amount of kindness, love, and care for them.

He appears to be a completely different person, than seen on the field, which makes his fan wonder how soft his personality actually is.

The cricket star quite often posts adorable moments with his daughters on social media, occasionally gives off the vibes of his mild and loving nature to his fans.

After a series of humid and hot days, the flamboyant all-rounder could not contain himself as monsoon rains soared across Karachi, on Monday.

The cricketer posted pictures on social media where he is seen fully enjoying the moments as he is soaked in rain with his daughters to fully relish the pleasant weather.

He posted adorable pictures of himself and his daughters playing in the rain on Instagram with the caption;

“Karachi Ki Barshein awr hum” (Karachi’s rains and we).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)