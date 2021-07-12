Ranveer Singh’s TV show to begin registration by July 17

Ranveer Singh, who is all set to host a new television-show The Big Picture, is preparing for the next generation quiz show.

According to the details, the format of the show is designed to judge the memory and visual muscle of participants.

In the latest promo of the show, Ranveer Singh mentions various personalities including Isaac Newton, the Wright brothers, Kalpana Chawla, and Mahatma Gandhi and refers to how differently the people perceived them.

Moreover, the show offers the contestants huge fortunes and will begin registration by July 17.

By availing three helplines, the contestants will be required to answer twelve visual-based questions correctly and win the grand prize money.

The Big Bang Picture show also offers an interactive format to the contestants through which they can avail the opportunity of playing the game by sitting in the comfort of their homes.