Water shortage hits industrial production in North Karachi

Industries located in North Karachi have been facing acute water shortage for the past many days and due to this production activities have been stalled and it is feared that export orders may be missed. North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI) President Faisal Moiz Khan, while expressing deep concern over non-supply of water to the industries, requested Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh to take notice of the severe and issue directives to Managing Director Water Board for supplying water as per consumption of the industries. So that production activities can continue without any hindrance. In a statement, Faisal Moiz Khan said that water is of utmost importance for the continuation of production activities and is one of the basic raw materials, but these days, North Karachi’s industries are facing severe water shortages, while the tanker mafia has plenty of water. In contrast, water is not available from water board lines, which is a question mark? “Production activities are stalled due to non-availability of water to factories. This can affect both the production of goods and the timely delivery of foreign orders”, he feared.













