90% work on White Oil Pipeline’s dualization completed; commissioning from Sept 1

The Petroleum Division has ‘technically’ completed 90 per cent work on dualization of the White Oil Pipeline (WOP), from Karachi to Mehmood Kot section, for smooth supply of petrol and diesel to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and reducing reliance on the traditional mode of transportation through tankers.

“Currently 90% project has been technically completed, while testing and commissioning is planned from September 2021,” a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

The pipeline, he said, that was previously used to move only diesel from Karachi to Mehmood Kot would be transporting both diesel and petrol in batches after the dualized line was made operational. Under the US $ 134 million project, the official said the pipeline capacity had also been increased from 8 MTPA (Million Ton per Annum) to 12 MTPA for transportation of multiproduct (High-Speed Diesel and Premier Motor Gasoline-Petrol).

He said the same progress had also been achieved on the Mehmood Kot-Faisalabad-Machike section of the pipeline project, being executed at a cost of $60 million. It too would be operational from September 1, he added.

He said the WOP would be expanded to Peshawar for which a contract had been awarded to the Frontier Works Organization under an Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority-awarded licence. At this section, around 430-kilometre oil pipeline would be laid from Machike to Tarujaba, connecting Lahore and Peshawar. This portion of the pipeline consists of three sub-sections, including Machike-Chak Pirana (135-km), Chak Pirana-Rawat (117-km) and Rawat-Tarujabba (175-km), which would be capable of transporting dual oil products to different depots.