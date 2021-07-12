Bitcoin consolidates to $33,984 as cryptos recover

The prices of major cryptocurrencies remained on upward slide on Sunday, with the market cap increasing to $1.45 trillion (+0.3 percent) as of 1405 GMT.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, increased to $33,984 after gaining 0.88 percent. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $637 billion.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price gained 2 percent to reach $2,137. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $249.3 billion.

Similarly, XRP gained 1.99 percent to reach $0.632. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $63.1 billion after this increase.

On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.34 with a 1.46 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $43.3 billion with this increase.

However, Dogecoin (Doge) price appreciated by 0.09 percent to reach $0.215. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $28 billion.

Meanwhile, popular cryptocurrency trader Keith Wareing warned Bitcoin (BTC) traders about a critical bearish scenario brewing in the market.