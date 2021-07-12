Rs 10.9bn property, motor vehicle taxes collected from Karachi

Almost Rs10.9 billion have been collected from Karachi in terms of the motor vehicle and property taxes during the last fiscal year 2020-21.

According to details shared by the Sindh excise department, an amount of Rs8.521 billion was collected from the business hub of the country in terms of motor vehicle tax as compared to Rs494.174 million collected from Hyderabad, Rs233.420 million from Sukkur, and Rs92.363 million from Shaheed Benazirabad. Similarly, a total of Rs1520.132 million was collected in terms of property tax from Karachi, followed by Rs77.334 million from Hyderabad.