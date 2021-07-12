The Secret Life of the Savoy by Olivia Williams

Fascinating and well researched, The Secret Life of The Savoy is a look back at the creator of The Savoy theater and then The Savoy hotel in London. Throughout the book, author Olivia Williams “gives us an almost fly-on-the-wall insight into the history of The Savoy,” said a review on goodreads.com. “The wealth of historic detail, the number of amazing facts and the liberal sprinkling of famous names in the pages is astonishing, and all credit must go to the author Olivia Williams for the considerable amount of research she must have done to bring us this book in all its glittering glory,” said the review. The Savoy was Britain’s first luxury hotel, uniting country house interiors, American comforts and French fine dining, which attracted famous actors, writers, aristocrats, politicians and royalty. Richard D’Oyly Carte was the founder of The Savoy Hotel but before he built this historical and luxurious accommodation, he was known for his theatrical success with his establishment of the D’Oyly Carte Opera Company.













