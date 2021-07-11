AJK EC members call on CECP, discuss steps for holding transparent elections

Members of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Election Commission, Raja Farooq Niaz and Farhat Ali Meer called on Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan (CECP) Sikandar Sultan Raja in the metropolis on Sunday, it was officially said.

They discussed with CECP on affairs related to the scheduled holding of General Elections AJK on July 25.

The members of AJK Election Commission invited Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja to visit AJK on election day to monitor the electoral process and arrangements made by them.

The Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan accepted the invitation and maintained that he would come and witness the electoral process.

Members of AJK Election Commission thanked the Election Commissioner of Pakistan for its cooperation in preparation of electoral rolls for 12 seats of Constituent Assembly of AJK for IIOJK refugees living in various parts of Pakistan. They also lauded the decision of appointing ECP officials as Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for the election on the reserved seats of the Jammu Kashmir refugees.