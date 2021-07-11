Daily Times

Monday, July 12, 2021


Authorities take back special police security from several KP politicians

inp

The concerned authorities on Sunday have withdrawn special police security from several politicians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The key leaders included Awami National Party’s senior vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Aimal Wali Khan, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam and others.

Responding to the act, PML-N president termed it as a criminal move, adding that these leaders had already escaped attacks. Who will be held responsible if these leaders encounter any mishap? he asked.

