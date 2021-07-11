Japanese Navy Ship YUUGIRI visits Karachi Port

Japanese Navy ship YUUGIRI has visited Karachi port. According to the Spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the senior officials of the Pakistan Navy and the Japanese Defense Attache welcomed the ship.

The two countries’ ships also held joint exercises in which multilateral naval operations were demonstrated.

The bilateral exercise is a reflection of the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to peace and stability in the region. The Pakistan Navy and the Japanese Navy are working together for maritime security and stability in the region. Earlier this year, the Pakistan Navy ship NASR ventured to Cotonou Port of Benin as part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) drive to African countries. According to the Pakistan Navy press statement, PNS NASR, upon arrival at the Cotonou port, was received by Pakistani envoy in Niger HE Mr Ahmed Ali Sirohey along with Defence Attache of Pakistan in Nigeria, and host naval officials. Previously, the ships also visited Djibouti and Sudan port during the deployment.