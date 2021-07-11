Islamabad police lethargic on theft case registration

ISLAMABAD: The Nilore police station staff allegedly demand bribes from the complainants, Daily Times has learned. One such complainant, Malik Mohsin Raza, said that he approached the police station for the registration of a theft case but the investigation officer, Abdul Sattar Malik, demanded Rs10,000 for action into the case. Mohsin contacted the police for the registration of a theft incident in his cattle feed godown near Shah Norani Hotel in the jurisdiction of the police station, Nilore. He said he had employed Muhammad Arshad Satti at the store. Mohsin remained out of the workplace from June 29 to July 4 and when he returned, he found Arshad absent from the work while the items worth Rs300,000 were also missing. He contacted Arshad but he did not return to work. When he contacted the police, SI Malik allegedly demanded a bribe for action into the case. Despite his repeated visits to the police station, no FIR was registered. When contacted, SI Malik cut off the calls while Station House Officer Sattar Baig refuted the bribe allegation but he promised that he would register the FIR on Monday. Islamabad police PRO Zia Bajwa said he would comment when he would be provided with detail.

Several other visitors to the police station said crime in rural Islamabad had gone up while the police would try to cover up by refusing FIRs registration.