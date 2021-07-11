WTL enters into commercial cooperation with World Mobile Group

WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) has announced that the company has entered into a close commercial cooperation deal with World Mobile Group (WMG) for deployment of Blockchain secured service management solution. The company made this announcement in accordance with Clause 5.6.1 (a) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited read together with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015. Preparatory measures for this endeavor had been taking place since 2019. This arrangement would ensure provision of affordable broadband connectivity across Pakistan in addition to existing roll-out projects. All WTL subscribers would be enabled and integrated into the digital economy landscape with a state-of-the-art Digital ID; both universally unique and “absolutely secure”.

The Digital ID and attached e-Wallet is secured through authentication protocols powered by the latest 3rd generation crypto technology. Subscribers would join the digital economy eco-system and using this unique Digital ID, all forms of on-demand services targeting education, health and other service sectors can be launched.

It would prove instrumental in transforming WTL into a significant technology driven business entity. WTL is currently undertaking an aggressive roll-out with Fiber To The Home “FTTH” and “Broadband for All” projects.

World Mobile Group is leading one of the most innovative and exciting adaptations for blockchain deployments in legacy telecom infrastructure and plans to promote “Connect the Unconnected” right across the globe. In a statement the company said that with more people unconnected than connected (four billion vs three billion) across the world, WMG has a mission to enable telecoms to deliver services where traditional business models have failed to deliver. The statement also said WMG solution opens network monetisation in an unprecedented manner with all subscribers targeting digital economy across the globe with telecom operator remaining an integral part of the value chain.

WTL would derive immense benefit from this exclusive relationship within Pakistan. With its fiber optic infrastructure and network connectivity already in place, subscriber signup and connectivity would be significantly higher in its current FTTH and Broadband for All projects.

Through use of this technology, WTL would target a revenue upside from its broadband connectivity and augment its revenue streams with minimal costs.

Both parties say they are fully committed to making their engagement a success.