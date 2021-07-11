Balochistan announces new Covid-19 restrictions

The government of Balochistan has announced new restrictions in view of the increase in the cases of coronavirus in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta on Sunday, spokesman for the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani said that from now on business centers in the province would remain open till 10 PM while only shops selling essential items would remain open on Fridays.

Similarly, he added, restaurants in the province would be allowed to open only with 50 percent occupancy at a time.

The spokesman said shrines and marriage halls would remain open with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs). “Now only those people, who have vaccinated themselves against Covid-19, will be allowed to enter cinemas,” he informed.

Furthermore, he said, there would be a ban on mass gatherings in Balochistan to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said imposition of lockdowns prior to Eidul Fitr had produced positive results. “And as Eidul Azha is approaching, rush of people at cattle market is increasing with each passing day,” he said, and disclosed that the positivity ratio in the province yesterday was 9.43 percent; the highest infectivity ratio after April.

Shahwani said since coronavirus cases were rising in neighbouring Afghanistan, therefore, this could have an impact on Balochistan as well.

He told journalists that the provincial government had taken notice of the absence of doctors at BMC Hospital and would take strict action against them.