Shehbaz accused of sending Rs 25 bn abroad through forgery: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was accused of sending Rs 25 billion out of Pakistan through forgery.

In a tweet, the minister said so far, the said amount had just been traced but, the real figure could be much higher.

شہبازشریف پر الزام ہے کہ انھوں نے 25ارب روپیہ جعلسازی سے پاکستان سےباہر بھیجایہ رقم وہ ہے جو پتہ چل گئ اصل رقوم اس سے بہت زیادہ ہو سکتی ہیں FIA کی تفتیشی ٹیم کوکسی سوال کا جواب دینےکو تیارنہیں کہتےہیں بچوں کو پتہ ہو گا بچے مفرور کرا دئیے ان کا جیل سے باہر ہونا مذاق نہیں تو کیا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 11, 2021

The minister regretted that the opposition leader was not willing to give answers to the queries of the Federal Investigation Agency’s team and only made lame excuses.

Fawad Hussain remarked that the release of Shehbaz Sharif from jail was not less than a joke.