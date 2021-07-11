PM expresses resolve for a clean, green Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed his strong resolve to leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations of the country.

The prime minister on his Twitter handle posted a video clip of Matta, in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that barren hills in the area were being turned into green owing to the Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in the province.

Matta in Swat – Barren hills turning green. Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. InshaAllah we will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations. pic.twitter.com/HpkUlA88FR — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 11, 2021

