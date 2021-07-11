Electric fans exports increased by 36.98%

The electric fans exports during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 36.98 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-May 20-21, Electric Fans worth $27,872 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $20,348 thousand in the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Engineering goods increased by 27.51 percent, worth $199,614 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $156,545 thousand in the same period of last year. Meanwhile, Other Electrical Machinery exports increased by 26.62 percent, worth $37,363 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $29,509 thousand in the same period of last year. During the period under view Transport Equipment exports increased by 11.91 per cent, worth $11,987 thousand exported as compared to worth $10,711 thousand in the same period of last year.













