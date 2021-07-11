Bitcoin consolidates to $33,773 as cryptos recover

The prices of major cryptocurrencies remained on upward slide on Saturday, with the market cap increasing to $1.45 trillion (+2.6 percent) as of 1210 GMT. The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, increased to $33,773 after gaining 3.28 percent. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $633 billion. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price gained 1.64 percent to reach $2,084. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $245.8 billion. Similarly, XRP gained 2.25 percent to reach $0.622. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $62 billion after this increase. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.33 with a 0.59 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $42.8 billion with this increase. However, Dogecoin (Doge) price depreciated by 0.41 percent to reach $0.216. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $28 billion. The price of bitcoin dropped below the $33,000 level on Friday for the first time in over a week. Over the last several weeks, bitcoin is down over 50% from its April price peak of nearly $65,000.













