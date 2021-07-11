Bangladesh defy Taylor onslaught to close in on Test win

HARARE: Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shadman Islam both struck hundreds on Saturday as Bangladesh turned the screw on Zimbabwe on the fourth day of the one-off Test at the Harare Sports Club. Opener Shadman made a steady 115 not out while Najmul was bolder with his unbeaten 117 but it was home captain Brendan Taylor who produced the day’s most astonishing innings with 92 from 73 balls as Zimbabwe went in search of a monumental and highly unlikely victory target of 477. Zimbabwe had reached 170-3 at the close, still 337 short of what would be a record-breaking target, leaving Bangladesh strongly placed to close out victory on Sunday. The West Indies hold the world record for a successful fourth-innings chase, reaching a 418-run target set by visiting Australia 18 years ago.

Resuming on 45 without loss in their second innings, the Bangladesh openers took their partnership to 88 before Saif Hassan was snapped up in the gully by Dyon Myers off the bowling of Richard Ngarava. It was to be Zimbabwe’s only success with the ball as Najmul joined Shadman in an unbroken second-wicket partnership of 196 before the declaration came with Bangladesh on 284-1. There was a sharp contrast in the ways Shadman went about compiling his first Test century and Najmul his second ton. Shadman struck nine fours in an innings that spanned 196 balls while Najmul went after the weary attack, scoring at a run a ball and striking five fours and six sixes, the most in an innings in Zimbabwe. As both batsmen feasted, the six Zimbabwe bowlers became increasingly dispirited, particularly Roy Kaia, who conceded 84 runs from 13 overs.