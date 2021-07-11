Zee.Sy — revamping the artificial jewellery industry

A tradition of excellence and innovative vision marks the way of Zee.Sy Jewellery journey in the world of spellbinding luxury that conquered the world! Crafting and mastering Gold Plated, Real Kundan, traditional Hyderabadi and not to forget their Turkish Collection which is truly exceptional. Contemporary jewellery has never looked better than under the exquisite and careful guidance of Zee.Sy Jewellery, which gives it a certain cosmopolitan and magical allure. Their collections stand among the most recognised and admired modern designs, attracting high-end clientele with elegance and quality… The wonderful style of the pieces perfectly complements the style of the modern, sophisticated woman – in search of freedom and self-expression. The level of expertise and craftsmanship that goes into the making of something so simple that makes a statement through its strength of presence and simplicity of lines. Originally started as a family-owned business 30 years ago, the brand has had a rich history of introducing concepts alien to local fashion industry. With the advent of e-commerce, current owner Muhammad Zeeshan introduced ZeeSy globally; marking a period of spectacular development and reinvention. Zee.Sy products have been available online since the year 2014 and the brand has represented our cultural antiques with elegant touch of current fashion trends worldwide. Born out of a vision for perfection, precision and timeless elegance – Zee. Sy Jewellery quickly became a household name, renowned for creativity, high-quality craftsmanship and inspiring design. Under the visionary leadership of Muhammad Zeeshan, Zee Sy Jewellery has gained momentum and established itself as one of the market leader amongst the jewellery industry. After successful establishing the brand name Zee.Sy locally and across the globe as an online store Zee.Sy recently stepped on to their next venture of opening retail outlets across Pakistan and beyond. Opening of their Hydri Outlet few months ago marked the begining of new era where acclaimed celebrities joined Zee.Sy team for the inaugural ceremony. Many such retail outlets will be opening soon across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad followed by Gujranwala, Faisalabad etc. Now customers have the choice either to place order online or visit outlet where earrings, necklaces, bangles of every kind and sizes available for display and try. Ever since the paradigm shift of international brands from mined diamonds to synthesize lab made diamonds, Zeesy has introduced their artificial diamonds collection much cheaper and pocket friendly considering the affordability of our masses. Zee.Sy Jewellery always placed themselves as a brand of masses appealing the common people with affordable range of Farshi Kundan, Thappa kundan, patra kundan, traditional Hyderabadi jewellery and many other exquisite imitation jewellery collections. A journey of Fashion Connoisseur started 30 years ago now becoming a household name across Pakistan with foot prints across 5 continents is strengthening brand name with its retails outlets presence and many other ventures in the pipeline.













